NEW LONDON, Mo. — A New London woman was seriously injured in a Sunday night all-terrain vehicle crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Polaris Magnum ATV driven by Lori A. Cox, 47, of New London, was heading north at 7:14 p.m. on Camp Creek Lane, 3 miles north of New London. The patrol said the ATV attempted to make a turn and overturned, ejecting Cox.
Cox was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County EMS, Ralls County Fire Department and Ralls County First Responders.