HANNIBAL, Mo. — A New London woman was seriously injured in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 61 south of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Bailey A. Powell, 27, of New London, was heading north on U.S. 61, 1.5 miles south of Hannibal, at 10:20 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Powell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.