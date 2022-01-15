TAYLOR, Mo. — An Ohio woman was injured in a single-car crash just south of Taylor Friday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by Sarah C. Daraja, 28, of Dublin, Ohio was heading north on U.S. 61 at 7:48 p.m. Friday when the car lost control on slush-covered roads about two and a half miles south of Taylor.
The Corolla went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch. Marian Siraji, 28, also of Dublin and a passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment.