NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman died and two others were seriously injured in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 61 in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Terri L. Rucker, 43, of Bowling Green, was heading north at 9:48 p.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 61 at New London when it struck head-on a southbound Van-Far Ambulance, a 2015 Chevrolet Express, driven by Leslie J. Dahl, 54, of Farber.
Rucker was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:06 p.m. by Marion County paramedics Odessa Tappendorf and J.R. Stine. Rucker was taken by the Ralls County coroner to James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Dahl was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. A passenger, Jason J. Bostic, 47, of Troy, was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital with serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance, Hannibal Fire Department and New London Fire Department.