NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman died and two others were seriously injured in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 61 in Ralls County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Terri L. Rucker, 43, of Bowling Green, was heading north at 9:48 p.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 61 at New London when it struck head-on a southbound Van-Far Ambulance, a 2015 Chevrolet Express, driven by Leslie J. Dahl, 54, of Farber.