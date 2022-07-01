MONROE CITY, Mo. — One driver died and another was seriously injured in a near head-on crash Thursday night on U.S. 36 at Monroe City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by Mark E. Kane, 47, of Gainesville, Ga., was heading west in the eastbound lane at 10:58 p.m. and struck an eastbound 2014 Ford Escape driven by Austin S. Sloan, 22, of Suffolk, Va.
Kane was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones. He was taken to Smith’s Funeral Home.
Sloan was taken by Survival Flight to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Police Department, Monroe City Fire Department, Monroe City Ambulance and Missouri Department of Transportation.