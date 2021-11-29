FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., woman was involved in a Sunday afternoon crash in St. Louis County which injured a McHenry, Ill, man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Kaleigh M. Johnon, 23, of McHenry, was heading west at 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 270 at mile marker 29.6 when it slowed to avoid debris in the road and was struck by a westbound 2019 BMW X3 driven by Alyssa N. Williams, 30, of Quincy.
Johnon, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Christian EMS to SSM Health DePaul Hospital with moderate injuries.