CURRYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash early Wednesday in western Pike County that left one person dead and another in serious conditions.
According to the MSHP report, a 2012 Jeep Compass was heading west on US 54 near Mo. 154 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, about four miles west of Curryville. The Jeep was traveling too fast for conditions and failed to make a left-hand curve to stay on US 54 towards Vandalia. The Jeep went off the right side of the road and struck a road sign before going down an embankment and hitting a ditch, becoming airborne.
The Jeep hit a utility pole while still in the air. The vehicle hit the ground and overturned several times, finally coming to rest on its wheels facing north.
Two occupants were in the vehicle. Dylan T. Day, 33, of Paris, Mo. was ejected from the Jeep. He was taken by Hannibal Survival Flight to University of Columbia Hospital. Jennifer N. Whitehead, 37, of Foristell, Mo. was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Colton L Marti.
The MSHP report did not specify which of the occupants was the driver of the Jeep at the time of the crash.