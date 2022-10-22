LENTNER, Mo. — A Clarence, Mo. man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash on U.S. 36 Friday evening.
According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Charles E. Craig, 64, of Clarence was heading east on U.S. 36 at 6:51 p.m. Friday. About a mile east of Lentner, the Ranger was hit in the rear by a 2008 Buick LaCrosse driven by Jerry R. Fifer, 47, of Shelbina.
The Ranger went off the road and hit an embankment, ejecting both Craig and a passenger, Constance S. Romanetto, 50, of Clarence from the truck. The Buick went off the north side of the road and came to rest in a nearby field.
Following the crash, MSHP reports Craig was pronounced dead at the scene by Shelby County deputy at 7:09 p.m. Romanetto was taken by helicopter to University of Missouri hospital with serious injuries, while Fifer was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.