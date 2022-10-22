LENTNER, Mo. — A Clarence, Mo. man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash on U.S. 36 Friday evening.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Charles E. Craig, 64, of Clarence was heading east on U.S. 36 at 6:51 p.m. Friday. About a mile east of Lentner, the Ranger was hit in the rear by a 2008 Buick LaCrosse driven by Jerry R. Fifer, 47, of Shelbina.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.