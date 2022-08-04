COLUMBIA, Mo. — A new session of University of Missouri Extension online Master Gardener training begins Aug. 14.
Classes are delivered through the Canvas learning management system as a series of scripted and narrated presentations. Students work through 14 learning modules at their own pace. A composite score of 70% on chapter quizzes is needed to pass the course.
