PALMYRA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported an incident on private property Friday morning that sent a Palmyra man to the hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the report, a 2000 Honda Rancher ATV ridden by Franklin C. Tuley, 88, of Palmyra was hit by livestock around 10:15 a.m. Friday. The ATV flipped and ejected Tuley.
Tuley was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. for treatment of moderate injuries. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff's Department.