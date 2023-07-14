HESTER, Mo. — A Palmyra man and a Maywood woman were injured in a Thursday night head-on crash in Marion County.

The Missouri State Highway patrol said a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Keenan M. Tobias, 64, of Palmyra, was heading south at 10:25 p.m. on Route A, 1 mile north of Route M, when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a northbound 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Karen J Ransom, 56, of Maywood.