PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Toyota Matrix driven by Jason Stamper, 33, was heading east at 4:35 p.m. on County Road 424, 3 miles south of Palmyra, when it went off the left side of the road and struck a culvert.
Stamper was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment.
The patrol said Stamper was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated-second offense, driving while revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Assisting at the scene were the Marion County Sheriff's Department, the Palmyra Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance Service.