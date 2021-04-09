PALMYRA, Mo. — After a 14-year tenure as Palmyra’s mayor, Loren Graham looks back on a flurry of changes, and incoming mayor is eager to build on the city’s momentum and lead with a team approach.
Adrian is eager to work closely with City Council members, city managers and employees to continue progress like bridge and sewer improvements, outer road infrastructure development and sewer and water well upgrades. Adrian has been attending council meetings since January and working with city officials on the recently-passed budget they will be using. Graham looks forward to the fresh perspective Adrian will bring to the mayor’s office.
“It’s 14 years, and I just felt like it was time to elect someone with new energy and new ideas,” Graham said.
Graham drew on years of experience in city government beginning in the 1980s, including 12 years as a member of the Board of Public Works and three years as president. Adrian served with the Industrial Development Authority, and he is ready to build upon the expansion set forth under Graham’s leadership.
“I’m really looking forward to working with the council here, and even the city employees,” Adrian said. “I think Loren has done a good job as the mayor, and got things rolling in updating our town with our infrastructure.”
Adrian is looking forward to attracting more businesses to the expanded Warren Head Business Park, and he said a new water tower is being considered to support residential expansion on the south side of town. Graham said people have expressed interest in moving to Palmyra from Illinois.
The Flower City went through various improvements while Graham was in the mayor’s seat. Community milestones included the construction of the new Palmyra Police Department and renovation of the old facility into accessible, first-floor council chambers. City officials worked with Klingner and Associates to draft a storm-water master plan, identifying 35-40 problem areas in town and passing a sales tax to fund projects addressing the issue.
In 2019, Palmyra celebrated their bicentennial with a year filled with events. Graham is also happy about the 80-acre expansion to the Warren Head Business Park, which is home to Rack Builders Inc.’s Palmyra Industrial facility and several lots ready for additional businesses arrive. The Board of Public Works also completed extensive improvements to the water, sewer and electrical systems.
Adrian said there are quite a few projects ahead, and he has been busy reading up on various materials. He is excited to work with fellow city officials on challenges that lie ahead, such as planning stages for the Downtown Revitalization Project in conjunction with Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy.
“We hope we can just keep things moving in the right direction,” Adrian said. “It’s going to take some time. I’m excited about being a part of this town. I’ve lived here all my life, and at least it’s something I can do to give back to our town to hopefully help it out and help it move forward in that capacity.”
Although Graham’s mayoral duties are concluding, he will continue to see the friends he’s made over the years.
“I’m just going to just keep doing what I’ve been doing, but I won’t be going to City Hall every morning,” Graham said. “But I’m still going to stop in every now and then for a cup of coffee.”