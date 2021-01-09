PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra’s Municipal Court was transferred to the Tenth Circuit Court Division 1 at the beginning of the year, and Palmyra City Council members approved amended court costs on Thursday which will provide additional money to support shelters for battered individuals.
City Attorney James Lemon delivered the emergency reading of the ordinance, noting the amended court costs are in compliance with guidelines set forth by the Missouri Office of Court Administrators. Marion County Division 1 Circuit Clerk Valerie Munzlinger said the first municipal court case is set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, by Webex online conferencing. The Tenth Circuit Court is operating in the Supreme Court’s Phase One for reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows for in-person hearings only for the most critical cases.
Munzlinger said state court cases provide $4 to shelters in the state, and municipal cases previously provided $1 to shelters. Lemon said COVID-related concerns slowed down the transition process, but he commended legal officials, city staff and law enforcement officials for their efforts.
The court costs are collected in instances of a guilty plea or conviction, and portions are dedicated to certain programs and services, including a $15 clerk fee, $7 for participation in the statewide court automation service, $2 for funding of police training, $1 for the peace officer training fund fee, $7.50 for the crime victims unit compensation fund, $3 for the Sheriff’s Retirement Fund and $2 for the operating expenses of shelters for battered persons.
In other business:
Mitchell Carey was sworn in as a Palmyra Police Department officer by Mayor Loren Graham.
Council members approved an emergency ordinance for a lease-purchase agreement with Homebank for the Board of Public Works’ funds for electrical, water and sewer projects. The new agreement changes the interest rate from 3.5% to a fixed 2.5% rate, which Graham projected would save the city about $113,000 over the course of six years.
Council members and residents commended members of the Street Department and Board of Public Works for their responses to restore power and remove limbs after the recent winter storm.
“They did an outstanding job,” Graham said.