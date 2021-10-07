PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra School Foundation, a charitable community foundation centered around the Palmyra R-1 School District, recently received status as a 501©(3) organization, according to a release from the School District.
This recognition means the foundation is able to operate separately from the School District in it’s collection and distribution of funds. However, the Foundation’s mission “to generate and distribute resources to enrich teaching, to inspire learning, and to enhance opportunities for the Palmyra R-I School District” has not changed, according to the release.
The goal of the Palmyra School Foundation, formed several years ago by the Palmyra R-1 School Board, is to gather funds from community donations that can be distributed throughout the District and community in the form of student scholarships and/or grants to District teachers.