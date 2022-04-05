HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Palmyra woman died in a late Monday night crash north of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Morgan R. Miller, 22, of Palmyra, was heading north at 10:55 p.m. on U.S. 61, 5 miles north of Hannibal, when it traveled off the left side of the road into the median, struck an embankment and overturned.
Miller, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones.
Miller was taken by O’Donnell Funeral Home to its facility in Hannibal.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.