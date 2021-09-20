PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra woman was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon utility terrain vehicle crash on Highway C.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a John Deere UTV driven by Lois E. Nokes, age unknown, of Palmyra, was heading east at 1:35 p.m. on Highway C, 5 miles west of Palmyra. The patrol said Nokes fell asleep and the UTV struck the bridge.
Nokes, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.