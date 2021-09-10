PARIS, Mo. — A Thursday morning crash in Paris injured a Madison man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford F-350 driven by Stephen L. Van Houten, 64, of Shelbina, was heading south at 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 24 at Highway 15 in Paris. The patrol said the vehicle stopped at an intersection, attempted to cross the roadway and failed to yield, pulling into the path of an eastbound 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Tyler J. Wandrey, 20, of Madison. The Pontiac struck the passenger side of the Ford.
Wandrey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private auto to University Hospital in Columbia with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Paris Fire Department and Randolph County EMS.