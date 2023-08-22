PARIS, Mo. — A Tuesday-morning crash sent a Paris, Mo. woman to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Peggy L. Lehenbauer, 63, of Paris was heading north on US 24 around 9 a.m. when the Traverse went off the right side of the road about three miles west of Paris.
Lehenbauer reportedly overcorrected after striking an embankment and returning to the road, hitting a 2021 Ford F150 head-on. The driver of the Ford, David C. Fitzgerald, 61, of Holliday, Mo, had no reported injuries from the crash.
The Monroe County Ambulance took Lehenbauer to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash. MSHP was assisted at the scene by Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Monroe County Ambulance, and the Paris Fire Department.