HOLLIDAY, Mo., — An ATV crash Wednesday night sent a Missouri teen to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Yamaha Grizzly 125 ATV ridden by a 17-year-old male from Paris, Mo was heading south on Mo. Route A about four and a half miles north of Holliday. Around 8:45 p.m., the ATV hit a deer and threw the teen off the vehicle.
The MSHP reported that the driver was not using any safety devices at the time of the crash. He was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and the Monroe County Fire Department.