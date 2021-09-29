MARSHALL, Mo. — A Paris woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Saline County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael D. Robinson, 50, of Marshall, was heading south at 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 65, at 165th Road and began to slow for a turn at a median crossover. A southbound 2015 Ford F-350 driven by Jill R. Nobis, 26, of Paris, began to skid after braking and struck the rear of the Chevrolet which traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and came to rest on its side. The Ford traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest in the median.
Nobis, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Saline County EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital with moderate injuries.
Robinson was taken by private vehicle to Fitzgibbon with minor injuries, and his passenger, Bradley S. McCracken, 44, of Marshall, was taken by Lifeflight Air Ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries. Robinson and McCracken were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said.