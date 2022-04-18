CAIRO, Mo. — Two Paris women were injured in a Friday night deer-related crash in Randolph County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Sherry L. Thomson, 57, of Paris, was heading south at 8:16 p.m. on U.S. 63, 2 miles north of Cairo, when it struck a deer in the road and came to rest in the median.
Thomson and a passenger, Maryfrances Gulley, 51, of Paris, were treated for minor injuries at Moberly Regional Medical Center. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the Cairo Fire Department.