MONTICELLO, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson made appointments to fill various county positions throughout the state.
In Lewis County, Jamie Kaylor of Ewing was appointed Lewis County Circuit Clerk. Kaylor has been serving as the interim circuit clerk and previous served as the deputy county clerk. Kaylor also worked as a certified court administrator for the city of LaGrange.
Kaylor received a court administration certificate as well as an advanced court administration certificate from Missouri State University.