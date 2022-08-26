MOUNT STERLING, Mo. — A Payson, Ill. truck driver was uninjured in a Thursday morning crash that sent eight people to the hospital, including seven children.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Peterbuilt driven by Brian S. Keller, 56, of Payson was heading east on U.S. 50 about 3 miles east of Mount Sterling, Mo. At 10:42 a.m., a westbound 2016 Ford Transit Van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, Mo. reportedly crossed the centerline and hit the Peterbuilt.

