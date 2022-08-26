MOUNT STERLING, Mo. — A Payson, Ill. truck driver was uninjured in a Thursday morning crash that sent eight people to the hospital, including seven children.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Peterbuilt driven by Brian S. Keller, 56, of Payson was heading east on U.S. 50 about 3 miles east of Mount Sterling, Mo. At 10:42 a.m., a westbound 2016 Ford Transit Van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, Mo. reportedly crossed the centerline and hit the Peterbuilt.
Nelson was taken by Life Flight to Mercy Hospital in Lake St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries. Along with Nelson, three of her sons, ages 13, 10, and 4, and a daughter, 7, also suffered serious injuries. The 13 year-old and 4 year-old were also taken by Life Flight to Children's Hospital in St. Louis, while the 10 and 7 year-olds were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Washington, Mo.
A 2 year-old son with moderate injuries, as well a 15 year-old daughter and an infant daughter with minor injuries were all taken to Mercy Hospital by ambulance. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, everyone involved was using proper safety systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.