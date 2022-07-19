PERRY, Mo. — A Monday morning crash in Perry injured a Mexico man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Chevrolet box truck driven by Brent L. Knight, 54, of Mexico, was heading east at 5:25 a.m. on Mo. 154 when it attempted to avoid a deer, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign and the ground.
Knight, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Perry Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Perry Fire Department.