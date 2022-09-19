CURRYVILLE, Mo. — A Sunday morning crash in Pike County injured a Meredosia, Ill., man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Paul W. Curtis, 58, of Meredosia, was heading west at 9:18 a.m. on Mo. 154, south of Pike County Road 23, when it traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and began skidding before crossing the center of the road and traveling off the left side. The front of the vehicle struck the ground, the patrol said, and it overturned.