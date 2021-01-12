BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Monday morning crash on U.S. 61 in Pike County injured both drivers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1992 Honda Accord driven by Thomas V. Bagwell, 61, of O'Fallon, was heading north on U.S. 61 at Route NN at 10:15 a.m. when an eastbound 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Rosalie A. White, 66, of Bowling Green, crossed the northbound lanes and failed to yield to the Honda. The patrol said the front of the Honda struck the passenger side of the Kia.
Bagwell was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with minor injuries. White was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.