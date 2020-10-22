LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Wednesday night crash in Pike County injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Donald J. Blackwell, 39, of Troy, was heading south on Route NN, south of Pike County Road 251, at 9:10 p.m. when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Blackwell was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, Ashley R. Miller, 34, of Troy, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial with minor injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.