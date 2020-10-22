LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Wednesday night crash in Pike County injured two.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Donald J. Blackwell, 39, of Troy, was heading south on Route NN, south of Pike County Road 251, at 9:10 p.m. when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Blackwell was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, Ashley R. Miller, 34, of Troy, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial with minor injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Tags

Recommended for you