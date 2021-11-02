CURRYVILLE, Mo. — A Monday night crash in Pike County injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Kathleen S. Mansfield, 57, of Maryland Heights, was heading west at 9:45 p.m. on U.S. 54 at Mo. 154 when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign and a ditch and then overturned.
Mansfield, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
A passenger, Jesse S. Dwyer, 31, of Maryland Heights, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS to University Hospital with minor injuries.