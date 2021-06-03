PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash Wednesday that sent an Eolia, Mo. man to the hospital.
The patrol reported that a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by Gary D. Wheeler, 59, of Eolia was heading south on Mo. 79 at 12:45 p.m. when the truck went off the right side of the road. According to the report, Wheeler overcorrected and the Ford crossed the highway and hit a ditch off the left side of the road.
The patrol said Wheeler was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported by Pike County EMS to St. Joseph West Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.