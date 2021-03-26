PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash in rural Pike County on Thursday that sent two women to the hospital with minor injuries.
Judy N. Hernton, 57, of Sedalia, Mo. was eastbound on US 54 at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, about two miles west of Curryville. The MSHP report shows that the 1997 Ford Crown Victoria Hernton was driving left the right side of the road and struck an embankment after Hernton tried to improperly pass another vehicle. The Ford traveled into the path of an oncoming vehicle, which is when Hernton lost control, according to the report.
Hernton, along with her passenger Christine E. Grant, 54, of Sedalia, were taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo.