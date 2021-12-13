BOWLING GREEN, Mo. A Sunday afternoon crash in Pike County seriously injured a Wentzville man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Mazda CX5 Touring driven by Patrick D. Mullen, 34, of Wentzville, was heading south at 3:21 p.m. on U.S. 61, north of Route NN, at a high rate of speed. The patrol said Mullen attempted to change from the left lane to the right lane and lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign post and overturned.
Mullen was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph West Hospital Lake St. Louis with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.