CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A St. Louis man was injured in a Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Harley-Davidson V-Rod driven by Thomas E. Muldrow, 47, of St. Louis, was heading north at 11:15 a.m. on Route W, south of Pike 226. When a motorcycle in front of Muldrow drove off the right side of the road and then returned to the road, the patrol said Muldrow laid down his motorcycle to avoid a collision.
Muldrow was taken by Pike County EMS to St. Charles West Hospital with moderate injuries.