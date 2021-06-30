BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Pike County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest Monday in connection with an investigation into a vehicle theft in Bowling Green.
According to the report from the sheriff’s department, a Bowling Green resident called at 7:44 a.m. Monday to report that Patrick Robert White, 35, was at her house. After White told the resident he had previously taken a 2019 Toyota and then slept in the resident’s camper, he took the keys to the resident’s 2014 Ford and left. An investigation found that White had allegedly attempted to set fire to the resident’s camper, but little to no damage resulted.
The department reported a call at 1:35 p.m. from Scotty’s Market in Eolia about a red vehicle that had driven off without paying for $20.02 in gas. The description and license plate number provided by the caller matched the vehicle stolen from Bowling Green.
A Pike County Sheriff’s deputy reported the stolen vehicle at 1:58 p.m. near Locust Street and Business 61 in Bowling Green. A traffic stop was made and White was arrested without incident.
A 9-1-1 call to Pike County Central Dispatch reported a structure fire at 2 Hickory Lane in Bowling Green. An investigation with the assistance of the Bowling Green Police Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office led the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to determine that White had been living in a camper on that property.
White is currently being held at the Pike County Sheriff’s Detention Center. He has been charged with first degree burglary, a Class B felony; tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, second degree burglary, and second degree arson, each charge a Class D felony; second degree attempted arson and driving while suspended, both Class E felonies; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and stealing, both Class D misdemeanors.