BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green teen was injured in a one-car crash Wednesday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 1998 Chevrolet Astro Van driven by a 17-year-old Bowling Green boy was heading east on U.S. 54 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the van went off the right side of the road and hit a tree near Pike County Road 41.
