BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Pike County injured both drivers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Peterbilt driven by Gerald T. Ardrey, 46, of Troy, was heading east at 7:15 a.m. on U.S. 54, east of Route UU, and was slowing for another vehicle attempting to make a left turn when its towed unit was struck by an eastbound 2003 International driven by Branden L. Viverette, 18, of St. Louis. The patrol said the International was following too closely and the driver was distracted by a cell phone.
Both men, who were wearing seat belts, were taken by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.