LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Monday afternoon crash in Pike County seriously injured an O'Fallon man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by Christopher M. Fleming, 21, of O'Fallon, was heading north on Mo. 79, south of Route D, at 4:05 p.m. when it traveled off the left side of the road. The driver overcorrected, the patrol said, and the vehicle struck an embankment.
Fleming, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Air Evac with serious injuries.