COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2020 Pixels of Production–Women in Agriculture online conference offers women farmers and ranchers a four-night opportunity to learn practical tips and be inspired.
The online event, presented via Zoom, replaces the annual Pearls of Production face-to-face, hands-on conference.
University of Missouri Extension swine nutritionist Marcia Shannon said topics range from ergonomics to silvopasture.
Sessions run 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17. Each night's presentations include a session on practical tips and a keynote speaker.
The fee is $70 for all four evenings. Scholarships are available for previous Pearls of Production attendees, high school and college students and beginning farmers and ranchers.
Participants with limited broadband access may contact their local MU Extension center for viewing options.
More information is available by contacting Shannon at CarlsonM@missouri.edu or 573-882-7859.