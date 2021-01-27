LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill, Ill., man was injured in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 54 west of Route UU.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban driven by John L. Parker, 64, of Pleasant Hill, was heading east at 6:55 p.m. when it swerved to miss a vehicle stopped in traffic, traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Parker, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.