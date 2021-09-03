PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra police are investigating a death that was discovered Friday morning.
Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said the department is investigating a death that has been deemed "suspicious in nature" that was discovered by officers on a medical call around 10:59 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street in Palmyra. Because of the ongoing investigation, the police department is not releasing any additional information at this time.
Bogue said his department is receiving assistance from the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.