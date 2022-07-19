MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Quincy man died after a Monday night crash north of Monroe City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Toyota Highlander driven by Keith A. Wiemelt, 42, of Quincy, was heading north at 9:20 p.m. on Route Z, 1.5 miles north of Monroe City, when it failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road, vaulted over a county road and overturned, coming to rest on its driver’s side.
Wiemelt was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. by Dr. Arham Hussain.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Ambulance and Air Evac.