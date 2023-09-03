CLARENCE, Mo. — A Quincy man died in a Friday night crash west of Clarence.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Toyota Landcruiser driven by Lucas J. Lansing, 45, of Windsor, Color., and a 2016 Volvo VNL driven by Alexandru Termure, 42, of Schaumburg, Ill., were heading east at 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 36, 2 miles west of Clarence.