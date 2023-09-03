CLARENCE, Mo. — A Quincy man died in a Friday night crash west of Clarence.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Toyota Landcruiser driven by Lucas J. Lansing, 45, of Windsor, Color., and a 2016 Volvo VNL driven by Alexandru Termure, 42, of Schaumburg, Ill., were heading east at 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 36, 2 miles west of Clarence.
The Toyota changed lanes when it was unsafe and was struck by the Volvo, the patrol said, then slid off the left side of the road and overturned.
Lansing and a passenger, an 11-year-old boy of Windsor, were taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
A second passenger, Robert J. Lansing, 73, of Quincy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:03 p.m. by Shelby County Coroner Corey Eagan.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Clarence Fire Department, Shelbina Fire Department, Salt River Ambulance, Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Ambulance and Macon County Rural Fire Department.