PALMYRA, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., man was injured in a Wednesday morning crash south of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1994 Grumman Allied postal truck driven by Timothy W. Walker, 49, of Quincy, was heading north at 10:44 a.m. on U.S. 61, 2 miles south of Palmyra. As it attempted to make a left turn, it was struck in the rear by a northbound 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Juan Jorge M. Hernandez, 25, of Chicago, then traveled off the road and overturned.
Walker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.