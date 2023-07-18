Dillon W. Vahle

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Pike County (Mo.) Sheriff's Department reported an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday that sent one deputy and a Quincy, Ill. man to the hospital.

According to the report, shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday a Pike County deputy sheriff and a Bowling Green police officer located a vehicle driven by Dillon W. Vahle, 27, of Quincy. Vahle was being sought by the Quincy Police Department in regards to incidents in Quincy.