HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., woman died after she was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning south of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Dakota l. Borenson, 25, of Quincy, was a pedestrian in the lane of travel at 2 a.m. on northbound U.S. 61, 4 miles south of Hannibal, when she was struck by a 2017 GMC Savanna driven by Troy T. Rasey, 44, of Maywood.
Borenson was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m. by Dr. Brittain Ladd.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.