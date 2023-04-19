ROCKPORT, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in a construction zone in Atchison County in northwest Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Paula A. Allison, 70, of Quincy, was southbound at 1:45 p.m. in the right lane of Interstate 29, 13 miles north of Rockport, and a 1999 Kenworth driven by Evan T. Vessell, 42, of Bernie, was southbound in the left lane.
When both vehicles entered the construction zone limiting I-29 to one lane, the side of the Honda struck the towed unit of the Kenworth, which traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest on its wheels facing south. The Honda came to a controlled stop south of the crash.
Allison, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa, with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.