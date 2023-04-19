ROCKPORT, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in a construction zone in Atchison County in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Paula A. Allison, 70, of Quincy, was southbound at 1:45 p.m. in the right lane of Interstate 29, 13 miles north of Rockport, and a 1999 Kenworth driven by Evan T. Vessell, 42, of Bernie, was southbound in the left lane.