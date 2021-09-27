VANDALIA, Mo. — A Sunday night crash north of Vandalia in Ralls County injured a Rushville, Ill., man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Kenneth W. Rice, 55, of Rushville, was heading east at 9 p.m. on Highway 154, 4 miles north of Vandalia, when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Rice, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Van-Far EMS to Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Vandalia Fire Department.