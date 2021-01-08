HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two New London teens suffered minor injuries in a single-car crash on Friday just south of Hannibal.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an unnamed 16-year-old male from New London was driving a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on Orchard Road about 5 miles south of Hannibal. The patrol said that at about 4:30 p.m., the driver attempted to use the emergency brake to avoid a deer, and the vehicle ran off the road, overturned and came to rest on its top.

Both the driver and a passenger, James L Ali, 17, also of New London, were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

The Ralls County Sheriff's Department and Marion County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

