MOBERLY, Mo. — A Wednesday night crash in Randolph County injured a Madison man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Mark K. Luntsford, 48, of Madison, was heading east on U.S. 24, just east of Moberly, at 5:09 p.m. The patrol said the Chevrolet was making a turn and was rear-ended by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Garrett T. Day, 20, of Moberly.
Luntsford, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private auto to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by Randolph County Ambulance.