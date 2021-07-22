MADISON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash Thursday that sent a Cairo, Mo. teenager to the hospital with serious injuries.
According the report, a 1999 Ford Ranger driving by a 16-year old male driver was traveling east on Missouri Route K about four miles northwest of Madison. At 2:40 p.m. the Ranger went off the left side of the road, overturning before coming to rest back on its wheels.
MSHP reports the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. for treatment of serious injuries.
The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s and Fire departments.